'Kohli has weaknesses, was a flop…’: India star’s stunning remark on comparing Shubman Gill with Virat, Sachin Tendulkar

India star’s stunning remark on comparing Shubman Gill with Virat, Sachin Tendulkar

Young India opener Shubman Gill is in red-hot form these days and it is expected that Gill would continue his good show with the bat during the upcoming WTC final against Australia too. The WTC final is scheduled to start from June 7 at The Oval.

Shubman Gill’s superb performance with the bat has already started the debate that whether he is the next ‘big thing’ of Indian cricket and who is the better batter between former India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

As people have started comparing Gill with Kohli and Sachin, former India batter Mohammad Kaif claimed that Gill is more like Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli still has weaknesses.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif said, “Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series.”

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses. Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength,” Kaif added.