Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Kohli has weaknesses, was a flop…’: India star’s stunning remark on comparing Shubman Gill with Virat, Sachin Tendulkar

As people have started comparing Shubman Gill with Kohli and Sachin, former India batter Mohammad Kaif claimed that Gill is more like Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli still has weaknesses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

'Kohli has weaknesses, was a flop…’: India star’s stunning remark on comparing Shubman Gill with Virat, Sachin Tendulkar
India star’s stunning remark on comparing Shubman Gill with Virat, Sachin Tendulkar

Young India opener Shubman Gill is in red-hot form these days and it is expected that Gill would continue his good show with the bat during the upcoming WTC final against Australia too. The WTC final is scheduled to start from June 7 at The Oval.

Shubman Gill’s superb performance with the bat has already started the debate that whether he is the next ‘big thing’ of Indian cricket and who is the better batter between former India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

As people have started comparing Gill with Kohli and Sachin, former India batter Mohammad Kaif claimed that Gill is more like Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli still has weaknesses.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif said, “Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series.”

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses. Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength,” Kaif added.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.