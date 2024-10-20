While the BCCI selectors have yet to announce the squad for the upcoming tour, Sarfaraz Khan is expected to be a key inclusion in the traveling group.

Team India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, has recently shared insights into how Rishabh Pant is playing a crucial role in helping Sarfaraz Khan improve his fitness ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, set to commence on November 22.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has faced criticism in the past for his fitness levels, showcased a remarkable performance by scoring his maiden international century on Saturday (October 19) during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

Scoring an impressive 150 runs, Sarfaraz received valuable support from Pant, who narrowly missed out on a century with 99 runs. Despite their efforts, India fell short in the match, losing by 8 wickets after setting New Zealand a target of 107 runs on the final day.

Sarfaraz's stellar performance has likely solidified his position in the middle order of the Test side. As a late replacement for Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz has secured his place for the remaining matches of the series against New Zealand.

Looking ahead, Team India is gearing up for a challenging five-match Test series in Australia later this year. The Border Gavaskar Trophy will kick off in Perth in 2024-25, followed by matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

While the BCCI selectors have yet to announce the squad for the upcoming tour, Sarfaraz Khan is expected to be a key inclusion in the traveling group. His recent performance may have also elevated his position in the middle-order lineup.

Suryakumar, the Indian T20I skipper and teammate of Sarfaraz in Mumbai, shared with the Indian Express that Sarfaraz has been diligently focusing on improving his fitness with the assistance of a personal chef recommended by Pant. This dedicated effort is aimed at enhancing his physical condition in preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia.

"Sarfaraz is working on his fitness with the Indian team strength and conditioning coach, and Rishabh (Pant) has provided him with a chef who is taking care of his food. The intent is that by the time he reaches the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, his body is in better shape," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Suryakumar also disclosed that Sarfaraz is diligently putting in the effort and is poised for success in the future. He went on to mention that despite his appearance, the 26-year-old possesses an incredible knack for scoring substantial centuries.

"Fitness is important in this sport. As he gets older, his body will change. He is working hard now; he will be fine in the future. His body type might make him look fat but if you ask him to bat 450 balls, score double hundred, triple hundred, daddy hundred, he has that skill," Suryakumar added.

