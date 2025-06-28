For most of the Test match, India appeared to be the stronger side with the batters putting England under pressure. However, inconsistent bowling in both innings and a lackluster fielding effort resulted in England taking the lead in the series.

India's leading fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna, has faced significant backlash following a disappointing performance in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The bowler has accepted 'full responsibility' for the dismal display by the Indian bowlers during the match. Krishna allowed over 200 runs as England successfully chased down 371 runs with 5 wickets remaining.

For most of the Test match, India appeared to be the stronger side with the batters putting England under pressure. However, inconsistent bowling in both innings and a lackluster fielding effort resulted in England taking the lead in the series. Following the match, Krishna was among the players criticized for his bowling performance.

Krishna accepts 'full responsibility' for India's defeat

As the second Test approaches at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Krishna has taken full accountability for the loss, acknowledging that he could have improved his lines and lengths.

"If I look at the first innings, I was a little too short than where I wanted to be, 6-8 is ideal. Second innings it got slightly better, because again, the wicket was slightly slower. I had to pitch a few slightly behind 8, and go slightly fuller, when I am trying to get a wicket.

"I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to. It took me some time to get used to the slope on that side. No reasons, but I should be able to do it as a professional. I take complete responsibility about it, and maybe, do it better next time," Indian seamer said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

In the initial innings, Prasidh allowed 128 runs in 20 overs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.40, marking one of the poorest performances by an Indian bowler who has bowled at least 20 overs in an innings. Nevertheless, he managed to take the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith.

During the second innings, Prasidh provided India with a glimmer of hope by dismissing Zak Crawley and Pope in rapid succession, although his economy rate once again exceeded six (6.10), as he gave away 92 runs in 15 overs.

"Every time I come out to bowl, I was definitely looking to bowl a maiden. I am not really trying to give away boundaries or anything. The outfield was fast. The lengths, lines that I bowled was not perfect, to be honest, at most times. And they took me on. Some of them were edges.

"Some of them, I tried bowling bouncers. But I ended up giving runs. But definitely, every time I come out to bowl, I was looking to keep the economy rate down and build the pressure up," Prasidh added.

