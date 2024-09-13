Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour

India is scheduled to tour Australia, England, and New Zealand in the next 18 months.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India T20 vice-captain Hardik Pandya has sparked speculation about his return to Test cricket by sharing videos and images of himself practicing with the red ball. Pandya, who last played a Test match for India in September 2018 during the England tour, has faced challenges with injuries and has primarily focused on white-ball cricket in recent years. 

Pandya took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself with the red ball. Following this, the talented all-rounder posted a series of videos displaying his impressive bowling skills during training sessions. 

 

However, following a lengthy recovery from an injury sustained during the ODI World Cup last year, Pandya has demonstrated exceptional fitness and successfully navigated through the IPL, T20 World Cup, and the Sri Lanka series without any setbacks. 

In January-February of last year, Hardik dismissed any possibility of a return to red-ball cricket in the near future while leading the T20 team.

"When I will be seen in whites? Let me be fully on blues first, then I will see about the whites," Hardik had said in one of the pressers.

In the upcoming red-ball season, the focus has shifted to players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer participating in the Duleep Trophy, with the Ranji Trophy on the horizon. Hardik Pandya may be considering a return to domestic red-ball cricket.

India has been lacking a proficient pace-bowling all-rounder in Test matches, particularly in countries like South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. While Shardul Thakur has performed well in this role on recent tours, the potential return of Hardik Pandya to red-ball cricket is promising news for the Indian team. This is especially significant as India is scheduled to tour Australia, England, and New Zealand in the next 18 months.

Also read| Yuvraj Singh picks this India star 'to bat for his life'; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement