India star pacer Umesh Yadav's father passes away at 74

Tilak Yadav, father of Umesh Yadav, has sadly passed away at the age of 74. He had been receiving treatment in Nagpur prior to his demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Umesh Yadav's father, Tilak Yadav, passed away at the age of 74. The renowned pacer's father had been ill for an extended period of time and was receiving treatment in his hometown of Nagpur. On Thursday, February 23, he sadly passed away. Following the early conclusion of the second Test match against Australia, Umesh and the other members of Team India had returned to their respective homes.

Sports Tak has reported that Tilak was a renowned professional wrestler. The report further states that his last rites were solemnly conducted on Thursday. Tilak had been employed at Western Coalfields for many years prior to his passing.

With just one week left until the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it appears that Umesh Yadav will be available for selection. The right-arm pacer was benched for the first two games, but he has been a regular feature in the playing XI for home games in recent years. However, India opted to go with three spin-bowling all-rounders for the first two matches.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been ahead of Umesh Yadav in the pecking order and featured in the first two Tests, and are expected to retain their spots for the third Test match as well. If the conditions are more favourable to spin bowling, India may opt to include three spinners in the playing XI, meaning that Umesh Yadav may have to sit out.

Umesh Yadav has featured in 54 Test matches since his debut in 2011. The 35-year-old has been in and out of the playing XI since then, most recently appearing in the Mirpur Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022.

He has also played 75 ODIs, taking 79 wickets in 50-over matches. He was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup, but hasn't featured in an ODI since 2018. He has also donned 9 T20I caps. In a surprising move, Umesh made a comeback to the T20I squad just before the 2022 T20 World Cup, but unfortunately was not included in the squad for the ICC event.

