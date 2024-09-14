India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

The Indian cricket team's fast bowler is facing backlash from fans on social media.

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has made a surprising claim that Virat Kohli is not the fittest player on the Indian cricket team. Instead, Bumrah has confidently named himself as the most fit player in the entire team. Bumrah will be showcasing his skills during India's upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli is widely recognized as one of the most physically fit cricketers in the sport. From the early days of his career, Kohli has displayed exceptional fitness levels that he has maintained consistently throughout his time in the game.

Even at the age of 35, Kohli continues to challenge the younger players on the team and excels in demanding fielding positions. His performance on the field has only improved over the years, alongside his dedication to fitness.

During a recent event, Jasprit Bumrah was asked to name the fittest player on Team India. In a surprising turn of events, Bumrah chose himself over Virat Kohli. The 30-year-old fast bowler emphasized the challenges of being a pace bowler in India, highlighting the immense effort required to excel in this role.

"I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler. I have been playing for a while, so you know, being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the heat takes a lot of requirements. So, I will always promote fast bowlers and I will always take a fast bowler's name," Bumrah said in the event.

Although many admired the response from the Indian pacer, who is currently one of the best fast bowlers in the world, his comments did not sit well with fans of former Indian skipper Kohli. Following the viral clip of Bumrah's remarks, fans began to criticize and troll the Indian pacer for not acknowledging that the star batter is the fittest Indian cricketer.

"I know the answer you're searching for" ????

This much arrogance after 1st good performance in ICC Knockouts?? This choker choked in every tournament till 2023



Chumrah since debut, has missed more than 50 matches due to injury but i'M FiTtEstpic.twitter.com/miKKoeiWwH — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 13, 2024

ICC knockout wickets - 10

Career injuries - 11



What does this narcissistic choker think about himself pic.twitter.com/PvYRiH9KCQ — A (@jana_lvde) September 13, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the premier fast bowlers in the world today, has faced his fair share of challenges due to injuries throughout his career. However, he has consistently delivered outstanding performances for India across all formats. His exceptional display during the T20 World Cup 2024 was a testament to his skill and determination, playing a pivotal role in India's victorious campaign. Bumrah's stellar performance earned him the prestigious Player of the Tournament award, having taken an impressive 15 wickets in just 8 matches.

Renowned for his unwavering consistency and ability to thrive under pressure, Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the most valuable assets in the current Indian cricket team. While Virat Kohli has often been lauded as one of the fittest cricketers globally, Bumrah is not far behind. The Indian team as a whole boasts exceptional fitness levels, with players like Kohli, Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and others setting the standard for physical conditioning in world cricket.

