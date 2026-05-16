India squad vs Afghanistan: Jasprit Bumrah likely limited to one format; two IPL standouts in line

India’s squad plans for the Afghanistan Test and ODI series are reportedly beginning to take shape, with Jasprit Bumrah likely to feature in only one format as part of workload management. Meanwhile, two standout IPL performers could be rewarded with a national call-up after impressive campaigns.

Jasprit Bumrah won’t play both the Test and the ODI series against Afghanistan next month. The selectors are managing his workload, so he’ll feature in either the one-off Test or the three ODIs, but not both. They’ll announce the squads on May 19.

That Test isn’t part of the World Test Championship, but it’s set for June 6-10 in New Chandigarh. The three ODIs follow on June 14 in Dharamsala, June 17 in Lucknow, and June 20 in Chennai. These ODIs have people talking because, right now, that’s the only format we’re seeing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play for India.

Selectors are also talking about Prince Yadav from Delhi. He grabbed 17 wickets in 8 games during the last Vijay Hazare Trophy. His performance this IPL isn’t going unnoticed either — 16 wickets in 12 matches, including a beauty to dismiss Kohli. With Harshit Rana likely to miss out due to injury, it’s the perfect chance for the selectors to have a look at Prince.

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As for the Test squad, Ajit Agarkar’s panel isn’t in the mood to experiment. They’re expected to stick with the regulars, keeping in mind the tough away series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand coming up soon. Bumrah, after his busy IPL, probably won’t miss the whole Afghanistan series. He loves playing in whites for India. Still, if he’s picked for the Test, he’ll skip the ODIs, and if he does play in the ODIs, then he’ll get a rest for the Test.

There’s a lot of talk about changes, especially at No. 3 in the batting order. Devdutt Padikkal is in the running and may replace Sai Sudharsan. Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel (as a specialist batter) are also options for that slot.

If Bumrah doesn’t play, the new-ball duties should go to Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. With both Akash Deep and Harshit Rana injured, Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi — who took 60 wickets in last Ranji season — might get the nod as reserve pacer, though he’s competing with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for that spot. If Bumrah does play, Nabi might have to wait, since India rarely picks more than three frontline fast bowlers at home.

Spin won’t be a headache. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar are chalked in. Axar Patel’s spot is less certain after the South Africa series. Harsh Dubey, just picked for the Sri Lanka A tri-series, won’t be in contention, but Manav Suthar could push Axar, even if experience might tip the scales in the end.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel will fill the wicketkeeper slots. No surprises there.

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