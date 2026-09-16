India squad for West Indies ODI and T20I series announced: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in; Rishabh Pant misses out

India’s squad for the upcoming West Indies white-ball series has been announced, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featuring in the squad. Rishabh Pant has missed out, while the selection raises fresh interest around India’s plans for the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just dropped the squads for India's upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies as well as the Rest of India lineup for the Irani Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the ODI setup. Shubman Gill takes the reins as captain for the 15-member ODI squad with KL Rahul as his deputy. The batting order blends experience—think the old guard—with young names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Dhruv Jurel. Two fresh faces, pace bowler Auqib Nabi and all-rounder Naman Dhir from Punjab, get their first national call-ups. Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj headline the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja handle spin duties.

Rishabh Pant doesn’t feature in either white-ball squad for the West Indies series, which got a lot of people talking. But there's a twist—he’ll captain the Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy winners Jammu & Kashmir. Sarfaraz Khan comes in as his vice-captain, and the squad includes familiar names like Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Manav Suthar.

Shreyas Iyer will lead India’s T20I team against the West Indies, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. It’s a young, explosive unit featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and fast bowler Mayank Yadav. Prince Yadav has also earned his first shot in the national side.

On the injury front, Varun Chakaravarthy is out for the Japan T20I and Asian Games due to a side strain. Vipraj Nigam steps in for him. Nitish Kumar Reddy, originally named for the Asian Games squad, has been pulled out to focus on the ODI series at home.

The eight-match tour kicks off with a three-match ODI series starting September 27 in Trivandrum, then heads to Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3. The five-match T20I series starts October 6 in Lucknow, with games in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and the finale at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 17.

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Rest of India Squad (Irani Cup): Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (VC), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (WK), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja. (Subject to fitness clearance)

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