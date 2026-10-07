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India squad for New Zealand tour delayed: Why selectors are waiting until next week to pick ODI team

India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour has been delayed with selectors expected to wait until next week before announcing the ODI team. The delay has raised questions over selection plans, player availability and the composition of the squad.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST

India squad for New Zealand tour delayed: Why selectors are waiting until next week to pick ODI team
Indian cricket team (Credit: X/BCCI)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee unveiled the T20I squad for India's New Zealand tour on Tuesday. Yet, the ODI squad for the five-match series remains unannounced, with reports suggesting it could be revealed in the coming week.

According to the Times of India, selectors have deliberately postponed the one-day squad announcement. Interestingly, this strategic delay itself serves a purpose. Let's explore why in this detailed breakdown.

Why the BCCI delayed the ODI squad announcement for the New Zealand tour

The Indian selection committee has strategically deferred naming the squad for the upcoming five-match One-Day International series against New Zealand for these compelling reasons:

Building bench strength: The postponement allows selectors to closely track the ongoing 50-over matches between India A and Australia A, evaluating emerging talent under competitive conditions. With the first ODI set for 4 November in Auckland, decision-makers are actively assessing fringe contenders to guarantee robust squad depth.

Rotational squad strategy for 2 ODIs: Furthermore, the committee intends to announce a split squad, enabling established Test cricketers to transition early to red-ball training while promising newcomers feature in the final white-ball encounters.

Rajat Patidar and Shedge make compelling cases for ODI selection

The deliberate timing of the squad announcement reflects the technical team's commitment to observing potential candidates against elite opposition. Performances in the India A framework are functioning as a vital testing ground for athletes pursuing ODI squad inclusion.

While several candidates were evaluated in the opening match, India A's batting order struggled against Australia A's aggressive fast bowling. The team was dismissed for just 149 runs while chasing 275, a significant shortfall. Rajat Patidar's resilient fifty stood out, but promising players including Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prabhsimran Singh squandered promising starts. Consequently, the selection committee is likely to adopt a merit-based strategy, prioritizing performance over reputation.

With the ball, Suryansh Shedge delivered an outstanding performance, claiming 4 wickets while giving away 40 runs across 7 overs.

Rotation strategy and red-ball priorities shape multi-format player management

A key consideration influencing the selection timeline involves balancing senior players across different formats. Given the critical Test series ahead and India's World Test Championship final ambitions, established players will be rested during the latter stages of the ODI series to prepare for red-ball cricket.

This strategic rotation approach means the early ODI squad will blend seasoned performers with standout India A talents specifically selected for the final two matches. In contrast, the T20I squad remains stable under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, strengthened by the comeback of experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar following an extended absence.

Also read| Virat Kohli–Premanand Maharaj Rs 5 crore row escalates: Dinesh Falahari fires back, demands audit of company accounts

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