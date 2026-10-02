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India-South Africa ODI rivalry set for major showdown with 6-match series ahead of 2027 World Cup

India are set to play a blockbuster six-match ODI series against South Africa next year as the Men in Blue step up preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The series will provide a crucial opportunity to fine-tune combinations, assess players and build momentum ahead of the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

India-South Africa ODI rivalry set for major showdown with 6-match series ahead of 2027 World Cup
India and South Africa gear up for a six-match ODI showdown ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
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The ICC unveiled the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule a full year ahead of time, with the prestigious tournament kicking off on 2 October. India will launch their campaign against Australia on 7 October during the group stage.

Ahead of the tournament's start, the Indian squad is set to acclimate to South African conditions through a six-match ODI series. Per the Indian Express, India will compete at crucial World Cup venues including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Centurion.

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, the Indian team aims to sharpen their ODI World Cup preparations by playing 6 ODIs against co-host South Africa. The World Cup will utilize 12 venues, with 8 located in South Africa.

India placed in Group A with Pakistan

India, the 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up, finds itself grouped with Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Qualifier A from the qualification round. India has claimed the ODI World Cup title twice—first in 1983, then again in 2011.

Revamped ODI World Cup 2027 format

The ODI World Cup will welcome 14 teams, with 10 already securing their spots. The remaining 4 teams will earn qualification through the qualifier pathway. The 12th, 13th, and 14th-ranked teams will compete in a super series round, with just one advancing to join the other 11 teams in the group stage.

The 12 teams will split into two six-team groups, where the top three finishers from each group, plus the fourth-place team from either group, advance to the Super 7 round.

During the Super 7, teams face off in a complete round-robin competition, with the top four progressing to semifinals and ultimately the final.

India's ODI performance record in South Africa

India has contested 39 ODI matches on South African soil, securing 13 victories, suffering 23 defeats, and seeing 3 matches conclude without a result.

Also read| India to face Pakistan on October 10 in 2027 ODI World Cup; Men in Blue to open campaign against Australia

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