ICC recently updated its Men's Test rankings wherein Australia maintained its top spot with 126 ratings whereas Team India witnessed a decline in rankings and moved to 4th position. Check out the latest rankings of top Test teams.

ICC (International Cricket Council) on Monday updated its annual Test rankings, where Australia maintained its dominance and clinched the top spot again. Meanwhile, Team India lost one position in the rankings and moved to fourth place from third. However, the Men in Blue still hold the top position in both ODI and T20I formats. The latest Test rankings rate all matches played since May 2024 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

No. 1 team in Tests

The current World Test Championship holders, Australia, maintained its top spot in the list, though their lead was trimmed from 15 to 13 points after the annual update. Aussies boast a rate of 126, staying well in front of the chasing pack.

England jumps 2 spots in Test rankings

Ben Stokes's side made a big jump, moving up to second place and overtaking both South Africa and India. Their improved position comes on the back of winning three out of their four Test series in the past year. England's rating points climbed to 113, while South Africa (111) and India (105) each slipped one place to third and fourth, respectively.

Only 10 teams are currently ranked in the Test table. Ireland need to play one more Test in the next 12 months to qualify for a ranking, while Afghanistan must play three more matches to join the list.

Latest ICC Men's Test Rankings:

Australia - 3139 points

England - 3716 points

South Africa - 2325 points

India - 2837 points

New Zealand - 2094 points

Sri Lanka - 2078 points

Pakistan - 1705 points

West Indies - 1613 points

Bangladesh - 1487 points

Ireland - 152 points

Afghanistan - 104 points

Zimbabwe - 128 points