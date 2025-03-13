Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on November 15, 2024.

India captain Rohit Sharma has shared a cute photo of himself with his four-month-old son Ahaan. The picture has gone viral in no time. The star cricketer has delighted his fans with the heartwarming photo just days after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The adorable photo portrays a beautiful moment inside Rohit's house in Mumbai. The photo shows the India captain lovingly cradling baby Ahaan while spending quality time with daughter Samaira. The 37-year-old shared the image with two heart emojis. Check the viral photo here:

Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on November 15, 2024. During India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on March 2, a heartwarming moment was captured when Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, was seen playfully bonding with Rohit's baby boy Ahaan, while chatting with Ritika Sajdeh. Moreover, speculations were rife about Rohit's retirement from ODIs after the Champions Trophy, but the 37-year-old put them to rest after leading India to an unprecedented third title. Rohit smashed an 83-ball 76, playing a pivotal role in India's tricky 252-run chase in the final against New Zealand in Dubai to win the player-of-the-match.

