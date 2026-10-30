India sink to all-time low as Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy woes deepen; New Zealand create history in Auckland

India suffered an unwanted all-time low as New Zealand achieved a historic feat in the latest IND vs NZ contest. The result added to the pressure surrounding Shreyas Iyer's captaincy with India's performance raising fresh questions ahead of their upcoming matches.

India started their tour of New Zealand on fire racking up three straight wins to lock down the five-match T20I series but their momentum came to a screeching halt in the fourth match at Eden Park. New Zealand stormed back with both bat and ball crushing India by 87 runs on Friday, October 30. That loss stung for the Shreyas Iyer-led side—statistically and emotionally. While India slumped to a record low, the Kiwis stacked up milestones.

Glenn Phillips stole the show as he hammered 107 from just 49 balls, peppering the ground with six fours and 10 sixes. Michael Bracewell chipped in with a rapid 65 off 25 balls. By the end of the New Zealand innings, they’d posted an imposing 259 on the board. India’s chase never got rolling. Jacob Duffy set the tone, grabbing two wickets—including Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan—in his first over, and finished with figures of 4/23. India could only muster 172 in reply.

India’s 87-run defeat now stands as their second worst in T20Is, behind only a 125-run drubbing from England earlier this year. And here’s the remarkable part: both of those heavy losses have come since Shreyas Iyer took over as captain. In fact, New Zealand just became the first team ever to thrash India by 80-plus runs twice.

India’s top T20I defeats by run margin:

- England, 125 runs, Nottingham, 2026

- New Zealand, 87 runs, Auckland, 2026

- New Zealand, 80 runs, Wellington, 2026

- South Africa, 76 runs, Ahmedabad, 2025

- England, 56 runs, Southampton, 2026

New Zealand’s total of 259 is now the highest score ever put up against India in T20Is. It’s the third time India have watched opponents pass 250 in this format—all since Shreyas grabbed the reins in July. Take a look: the five biggest totals ever scored against India in T20Is? All five happened in 2026, and the top four came after the new captain took over post-World Cup.

Biggest innings against India in T20Is:

- New Zealand, 259/7, Auckland, 2026

- England, 257/3, Southampton, 2026

- West Indies, 252/4, Ranchi, 2026

- West Indies, 247/3, Hyderabad, 2026

- England, 246/7, Mumbai, 2026

That 259 wasn’t just big for India—it’s also the highest T20I total ever seen in New Zealand. Australia’s 245 during a famous chase at this ground back in 2018 used to hold the record. This is also New Zealand’s highest-ever T20I score, beating the 254 they posted against Scotland in 2022. Until now, the Black Caps had never crossed 250 against a full-member nation; their previous bests were 243, both at home against the West Indies and against themselves at Auckland in 2018.

It’s been a mixed bag for Shreyas since becoming India’s T20I skipper. Statistically, the results don't flatter him. India have now lost 9 out of 25 games under his leadership. His predecessor, Suryakumar Yadav, only lost 8 while captaining 52 matches. Shreyas has steered India to series wins over New Zealand, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, along with an Asian Games gold but the team got whitewashed by both Ireland and England. They also dropped a home series for the first time in four years managing just a 2-2 draw with West Indies.

By contrast, Suryakumar had a stellar run—he led India to series wins and lifted trophies including the Asia Cup (2025) and the T20 World Cup in 2026. Right now, Shreyas’ reign looks far more turbulent.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Jacob Duffy destroys India's batting line-up as New Zealand win 4th T20I by 87 runs