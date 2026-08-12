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India set to break world record with 43 T20Is in 2026, surpass own 2022 mark

India are set to break their own world record for most T20Is played in a calendar year with the Men in Blue expected to feature in 43 matches in 2026. The packed schedule includes bilateral series, the Asian Games and other T20 fixtures.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

India set to break world record with 43 T20Is in 2026, surpass own 2022 mark
Team India was crowned the 2026 T20 World Champions. (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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No one can argue—India absolutely owns the T20I format right now. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2026 and topping the ICC rankings says it all, even if their performances sometimes swing between brilliant and baffling.

But there’s something else that makes India stand out in T20Is: the sheer number of games they play. Recently, the BCCI announced a T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi. That adds three more matches, pushing India’s T20I total for the year to an incredible 43. Here’s how it breaks down.

India is poised to break their own record for most T20Is in a calendar year. Back in 2022, they set the bar by playing 40 matches—the highest for any Full-Member team in a single year. They took home 28 wins, lost 10, and had two games go undecided thanks to a tie and a no-result.

This year, India has already played 24 T20Is with 19 more lined up. Their most recent outing? A clean 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe.

The year has been a real rollercoaster. It started strong, with a series win over New Zealand, and the team went into the home World Cup as clear favorites. They handled the pressure, and walked away with a record third T20 World Cup trophy.

But things weren’t all smooth sailing. After the high of the World Cup, and under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, India got whitewashed by both Ireland and England. The team bounced back a bit by thrashing Zimbabwe, but there’s no denying the ups and downs.

Looking ahead, India faces Afghanistan next. After that comes the Asian Games in Japan where they’re the reigning champions. They’ll start from the quarterfinals and are expected to play three matches there.

Once the Asian Games wrap up, West Indies (twice T20 world champs themselves) travel to India for a five-match series. Then, India heads all the way to New Zealand for another five T20Is. To cap off the year, India takes on Sri Lanka at home in December for a final three-match series.

Also read| Indian players using weight-loss injections to match Virat Kohli’s fitness? Report makes big claim

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