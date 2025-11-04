FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

India's women's cricket team gets rousing welcome after World Cup winners arrive in Delhi | WATCH

Several videos and pictures of the Indian women's cricket team are all over social media, wherein they can be seen celebrating their CWC 2025 win with a huge number of fans outside their hotel in New Delhi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:18 PM IST

India's women's cricket team gets rousing welcome after World Cup winners arrive in Delhi | WATCH
The Indian women's cricket team defeated South Africa in the ICC CWC 2025 Final on Sunday
The Indian women's cricket team finally arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening after clinching their maiden ICC CWC trophy. Soon after they touched down in Delhi, fans were super-excited to see their stars and gave a rousing welcome as they turned up in huge numbers. Upon the arrival of the women's team in Delhi, fans celebrated their historic victory and danced to the beats of the Dhol outside their hotel. Several videos of the team's arrival in Delhi are all over social media.

Check it out:

The team also celebrated their victory by cutting a cake as they arrived at a hotel in Delhi.

The Indian women's team is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 5. Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated the team for their victory in the CWC 2025. ''A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.''

For those unversed, the Indian women's cricket team scripted history on Sunday after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the CWC 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the only Indian cricketer to win the ODI World Cup after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
