HomeCricket

CRICKET

India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh in August set to get cancelled? Here's what we know so far

Team India was scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for the ODI and T20 series next month. However, the future of this tour seemingly looks in abeyance. Know the whole story and what the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has to say about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

After the 5-match Test series in England, Team India was scheduled to go to Bangladesh for the ODI and T20 series in August. However, this upcoming tour is most likely to get cancelled due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the neighbouring nations. It came to light after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put the tour's media rights sales on hold, which was scheduled to be held on July 7. The ODIs were slated to be held on August 17, 20, and 23, whereas the T20 games were scheduled for August 26, 29, and 31. 

Will Team India go to Bangladesh for limited-over series?

Some media reports suggest that after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, among other things, have triggered a diplomatic standoff in the region, ultimately souring the relationship between India and Bangladesh. ''We will continue, we will take time to research the market. There is no point in rushing things. We can give different contracts,'' Cricbuzz reported, quoting a BCB official.

''The date for the India series hasn't been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it's difficult for them to come in August. This is part of FTP,'' the official added.

In a recent development, a BCCI source told news agency ANI, ''India tour of Bangladesh is likely to be called off as the government has advised the BCCI not to go there as the situation is not ok there. The official announcement regarding this will be made soon.''

It will be interesting to see what BCCI has to say about the future of the India tour of Bangladesh, will it be postponed for the coming months or get cancelled indefinitely? India has already cut bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan since the 2012-13 series.

Meanwhile, India is set to host the women's 50-over World Cup this year; however, Pakistan's team will play all its matches in Sri Lanka's capital city of Colombo.

