India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma wishes 'very attractive' wife Ritika Sajdeh on her birthday

India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma may surely be at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehab and preparing for the ODI series against South Africa, but he did not miss the chance to wish his wife on her birthday.

The Hitman took to social media and shared a series of photos, some sweet and loverly, some goofy and captioned them, "Happiest birthday my one and only. Continue to be who you are, it’s very attractive".

Earlier this month, appearing on the show 'Backstage with Boria', Rohit spoke about his wife and said, "She is my No.1 support system. No doubt about that. She has stood like a rock for me all these years. Behind me, next to me, in front of me – whatever you want to call it.

"Without her, all this that I am doing was never going to be possible. Because, you have certain responsibilities, you know. And I have a young daughter now. She is completely focused on making sure that she gets the best of everything. And she is playing a big part in making sure that I don’t have to worry about what’s happening with her. Because she is doing this so well, I can focus at times on what I’m doing," said Rohit.

He had also claimed that his wife wants him to grow more as a player. "Yes, she has played a big part and she will continue to do that because I know for a fact how keen she is to see me grow as a cricketer even further. So her help in whatever she is doing is very well appreciated." said the five-time IPL winning captain.

Not just that, he had even called the two of them 'one team' and claimed they succeed and fail together. "We are one team, obviously. If I fail, she fails. If I succeed, she succeeds as well. That’s how we look at it. And I just feel we’ve got a lot to look forward to in the future," he concluded.