India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest

50 days ahead of the limited-over series between India and Australia, cricket fans showcased their excitement as they most of the tickets across all eight venues are completely sold out.

Despite the Asia Cup 2025 being on the verge of commencement, Indian cricket fans are very excited for India's tour of Australia, which will begin 50 days from today in October. Cricket Australia has confirmed that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming limited-over series against India are now officially sold out. Not only this, tickets for Sydney and Canberra matches are completely sold out, showcasing the excitement among cricket fans for the ODI and T20I series. India is set to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October and November.

Official press release from Cricket Australia

''Cricket Australia is pleased to confirm that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming BKT Tyres Men’s ODI Series against India are now officially sold out. With 50 days to go until the first ball is bowled, Indian Fan Zones for all three ODIs and five T20Is have reached full capacity, underscoring the overwhelming support from fans and the growing anticipation for one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the summer,'' Cricket Australia said in a press release.

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager, Events and Operations of Cricket Australia, said, ''We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues. We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We’re looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations.''

ODI Series (October 2025)

1st ODI - Perth Stadium, Perth (October 19)

2nd ODI - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (October 23)

3rd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (October 25)

T20I Series (October-November)

1st T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 29)

2nd T20I - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (October 31)

3rd T20I - Bellerive Oval, Hobart (November 2)

4th T20I - Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (November 6)

5th T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane (November 8)