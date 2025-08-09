India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

His new car purchase comes after his standout performances in the series, including taking 13 wickets across three matches and scoring a valuable 66 as a nightwatchman in the fifth Test at The Oval. His T20I captain teammate, Suryakumar Yadav, congratulated him on the milestone.

India's pacer Akash Deep was instrumental in the team's triumph during the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. He claimed 13 wickets across three matches, which featured one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul. In addition to his impressive bowling, Akash amazed everyone with his outstanding maiden half-century in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval. He was sent in as the nightwatchman but continued to impress with his aggressive batting, scoring 66 runs before being dismissed.

With the series now behind him, Akash celebrated another significant milestone by acquiring his "dream car." He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his family with the new vehicle.

"Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most," the caption of his post stated.

From the image he shared, it is evident that the car is a black Toyota Fortuner, with the top model priced at over Rs 62 lakh (according to cardekho.com).

Once the post gained traction, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav commented, "Bahut Bahut Badhaaiiii."

Akash's remarkable innings of 66 runs included 12 boundaries and he formed a crucial 107-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. This partnership not only salvaged India's innings but also laid a solid foundation for the batsmen that followed.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar praised Akash for his exceptional performance, noting that the pacer was unafraid of the short ball and seized his opportunities.

“Akash Deep took his chances early on against Bethell in the very first over, but after that, he was very, very thoughtful. He played like a proper batsman; he is capable of batting, and he was the one who saved India from a follow-on in the Brisbane Test match. He showed a lot of heart and wasn't afraid of the short ball.

"He took his chances when the field was up, defended when the field was back, and ran really well between the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution was also immense in that partnership, as he made sure Akash Deep stayed in the zone and helped him stitch that partnership together," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

Akash Deep, known for his impressive performances on the cricket field, seems to be relishing his success beyond the pitch as well. He played a vital role during India's tour of England. His decision to include his family in this celebration highlights the encouragement and motivation they offer him, which many fans find uplifting.

