India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour announced; Sanju Samson dropped, 'unfit' Pandya fails to make a comeback

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the team for five T20 Internationals to be played in New Zealand later this month.

India will be playing five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches in New Zealand from January 24.

While most of the top players have made it to the team, Hardik Pandya has failed to make a comeback as he failed a mandatory fitness test. He recently had back surgery and was picked up for India A team's tour of New Zealand. He was, however, pulled out on Saturday after he failed the fitness test in Mumbai.

"Vijay Shankar has been included in the India A squad for New Zealand since Hardik Pandya's rehabilitation process is taking longer than expected," the BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, Pandya had hinted that he was looking at the New Zealand tour to make a comeback. He is eyeing the World T20 that will be played at the end of the year in Australia.

A surprise exclusion from the team is Sanju Samson who only got to play one match against Sri Lanka in recently-concluded T20I series where he failed to impress.

Before flying to New Zealand, India host Australia next from January 14.

Soon after the Australian series, the team will be flying to New Zealand on January 20.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Mumbai today to pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand," the BCCI said.

Here is the full squad for the New Zealand tour: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur