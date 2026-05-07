India’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav becomes father as wife Devisha Shetty gives birth to baby girl

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl, marking a joyous new chapter in their lives. The India T20I captain and Mumbai Indians star became a father for the first time, with fans and members of the cricket fraternity pouring in congratulatory wishes.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain and Mumbai Indians star, just welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Devisha Shetty. It’s big news—not just for Surya and Devisha, but for cricket fans everywhere. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, became parents nearly a decade later.

As soon as the word got out, social media lit up. Surya skipped the Mumbai Indians’ trip to Raipur for their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru—he stayed back to be with Devisha for the delivery. Nobody knows yet if he’ll be back for that match, but all eyes are on him.

For Surya, this is a whole new adventure. Becoming a dad tops even his cricket milestones. Earlier this year, fans spotted a video of him holding hands with Devisha at what looked like their baby shower—he was glowing, honestly.

Their story goes way back to college, around 2012. Surya once said he was hanging out with friends on a bench when Devisha caught his eye. “I just happened to notice her,” he admitted—pretty adorable. A mutual friend introduced them, things clicked instantly, and they stayed together, ride-or-die, through Surya’s climb from Mumbai cricket to T20 World Cup glory.

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Devisha’s been his biggest supporter, especially during tough times. In an interview with ESPN, Surya shared how she kept him motivated. She always pushed him to look forward, never letting him get stuck in a rut. At home, he never felt down—because she made sure he focused on improving and building his future.

No wonder fans are buzzing, waiting for an official announcement from the couple.

But right now, Surya and Mumbai Indians are having a rough IPL season. The team sits ninth in the standings, and Surya’s stats aren’t great—just 195 runs in 10 matches, with a strike rate of 145.52 and a top score of 51. That’s not how SKY usually rolls.

Earlier, Surya put up a big fight in India’s first T20 World Cup game against USA—he smashed 84* and finished the campaign with 242 runs in 8 innings, helping India defend their title. But the final wasn’t his moment; he got dismissed for a duck.

So, while Surya’s cricket season feels shaky, his personal life is flying high. The cricket world can’t wait to see him back—hopefully with that dad energy—lighting up the pitch again soon.

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