India’s Suryakumar Yadav beats Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to become No 1 T20I batsman

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in the purple patch of his career, has another feather in his cap. He has become the number one batsman in T20 Internationals (T20I) in ICC’s latest rankings. Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is the number two batsman in this list. While Suryakumar scored 863 points, Rizwan has 842 points.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway is at number three, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Aiden Markram. One more Indian batsman is in top 10 and it’s Virat Kohli at 10th.

The ongoing T20 World Cup has seen many new entries in Top 10 like Glenn Phillips, Rilee Rossouw and Aaron Finch, who have all been making runs and looking in good touch.

As far as the team rankings are concerned, India is at the top spot followed by England and South Africa. However, the gap is narrow and any team could reach out to the top position by the end of the World Cup.

In bowling department, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is enjoying the top spot. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi are at number two and three.

The T20 World Cup is also getting intense with each day where the present performance has started mattering more than the stats, and in such a scenario the rankings are definitely going to see some changes in the coming days.