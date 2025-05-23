The UP Warriorz batter has been accused of defrauding the complainants of INR 25 lakh. Furthermore, it has been alleged that the cricketer unlawfully entered their apartment in Agra.

Indian women's cricket team star Deepti Sharma has accused Delhi batter Arushi Goel of stealing valuable items from her residence in Agra, as reported by the Times of India. Arushi, a junior clerk with the Indian Railways, has previously played alongside Deepti for the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Deepti alleges that Arushi deceived her out of Rs 25 lakh and unlawfully entered her Agra flat, taking valuables that included gold and silver jewelry, as well as rs 2 lakh in foreign currency.

Following these allegations, Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, filed a formal complaint at the Sadar Police Station in Agra.

"Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace)," TOI quoted ACP Sukanya Sharma as saying.

"The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress," the report added.

According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), DCP Sonam Kumar said, "Deepti Sharma, UP DSP and Indian women's cricketer, along with junior player Arushi Goyal and her family, face a Rs 25 lakh fraud case. Deepti's brother filed an FIR after valuables went missing from her flat. Investigation is ongoing."

On the professional front, Deepti Sharma has recently been selected for India's white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of England. This tour will feature a total of five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). The series will commence with the first T20I in Nottingham, followed by the final T20I in Birmingham on July 12.

The ODI series will begin on July 16 in Southampton, culminating with the third ODI at Chester-le-Street on July 22.

In a separate development, Arushi has been signed by UP Warriorz (UPW) for ₹10 lakh ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

