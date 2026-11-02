India’s squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars announced: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included, Tilak Varma to lead

India have announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, with young batting sensations Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma among the players selected.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed a 15-member squad for India-A, set to compete in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha.

Tilak Varma has been appointed as the captain, with two-time IPL champion Rajat Patidar serving as his vice-captain. The lineup features several regulars from the India T20I team, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, and Prince Yadav.

This tournament will also see the return of pacer Harshit Rana, who has been out of action due to an injury sustained during the England tour.

India-A is placed in Group B, alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan-A. Their campaign kicks off against Nepal on November 20, followed by matches against Pakistan-A on November 22 and UAE on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, with the final taking place on November 29.

Rising Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

Opening Matches

The action kicks off on November 19. Bangladesh faces Hong Kong at 9:00 AM at UDST, then later that day Sri Lanka goes up against Afghanistan at 1:00 PM at WEICS.

November 20 brings two more clashes. Pakistan takes on UAE at 9:00 AM at UDST, followed by India vs Nepal at 1:00 PM at WEICS.

Weekend Showdowns



On Saturday, November 21, Sri Lanka meets Hong Kong in the morning slot at 9:00 AM (UDST), and Bangladesh challenges Afghanistan at 1:00 PM (WEICS).

Sunday, November 22, sees UAE going up against Nepal at 9:00 AM (UDST), with India and Pakistan facing off at 1:00 PM (WEICS).

Midweek Battles

Monday, November 23, Afghanistan plays Hong Kong at 9:00 AM (UDST), then Sri Lanka meets Bangladesh at 1:00 PM (WEICS).

Tuesday, November 24, India is set against UAE in the morning at 9:00 AM (UDST), and Pakistan matches up with Nepal at 1:00 PM (WEICS).

Knockout Rounds

Semi-final 1 happens on Thursday, November 26, at 1:00 PM (WEICS), with the top team from Group A playing the second team from Group B.

Semi-final 2 is scheduled for Friday, November 27, also at 1:00 PM (WEICS), between the top team from Group B and second from Group A.

Final Showdown

The grand final wraps up the tournament on Sunday, November 29, at 1:00 PM (WEICS).

India's squad: Tilak Varma [C], Rajat Patidar [VC], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan