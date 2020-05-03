Search icon
'India's sons choose to face bullets, bombs & death so that we live on': Gautam Gambhir on Handwara encounter

According to Indian Army officials, two terrorists were killed with four personnel of the Indian Army, including the Commanding Officer and the Major of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, were martyred on Sunday morning's encounter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2020, 01:35 PM IST

'India's sons choose to face bullets, bombs & death so that we live on': Gautam Gambhir on Handwara encounter
Gautam Gambhir

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his thoughts on Sunday (May 3) over the encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP MP took to social media to pay his tribute to the brave soldiers who keep putting their lives on the life to protect the country.  

"India remains only because some of her sons choose to face bullets, bombs & death so that we live on! NEVER FORGET! #Handwara #IndianArmy," Gambhir's post read on Twitter.

HERE IS HIS TWEET:

The three other security personnel, in addition to the Commanding Officer and the Major, who were killed in action during the encounter includes two jawans and one Sub-Inspector of the J&K Police.

The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer who lost his life in the Handwara encounter is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had earlier been involved with several successful counter-terror operations in the past.

Elaborating on how the event unfolded, officials of the armed forces said that the team of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles had received intelligence input which suggested that terrorists were taking hostage the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of the Kupwara district in the union territory. Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

The 21 Rashtriya Rifles team entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who had already reached there. In the ensuing gunfight, the four army men and the cop lost their lives, the Indian Army spokesperson said. 

However, civilians stuck inside the house were safely evacuated, the official added.

