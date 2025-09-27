India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance

India’s most emphatic recent victory came in the 2023 Asia Cup final, where they dominated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Mohammed Siraj’s six-wicket haul (6-21) annihilated the Sri Lankan batting lineup, leading to one of the most one-sided finals in Asia Cup history.

India has dominated the Asia Cup, winning the title eight times in both ODI and T20 formats. From 1984 to 2025, India has made it to the final 12 times, taking home the trophy 8 times and finishing second 3 times. They're heading to another final, continuing their reign in Asian cricket.

Let's take a look back at India's performance in each final since the start of this great tournament.

1984 (Sharjah) — India Wins Against Sri Lanka (India Takes the First Asia Cup)

The Asia Cup started in Sharjah in 1984 as a round-robin. But the game between India and Sri Lanka was basically for the title. India was great, getting Sri Lanka out for just 96 runs. Then, they easily got the runs needed, winning by seven wickets. Sunil Gavaskar, the captain, picked up the trophy, which began India’s success in the area.

Best part: India’s bowlers were too much for Sri Lanka, getting them all out for under 100 runs. This made it easy for India to win and become the first Asia Cup champions.

1988 (Dhaka) — India 180/4, Sri Lanka 176 (India Wins)

In 1988, India showed they were still the top team in the area, winning the ODI final after first winning in 1984. India didn't have a problem getting the runs needed, with the top batsmen playing well to handle some pressure early on and win by six wickets.

Best part: The experienced middle-order players were steady, helping India win and showing how strong the team was when chasing runs under pressure.

1990–91 (Kolkata) — India Defeats Sri Lanka (India Wins)

Playing at Eden Gardens, this final proved again that India was hard to beat at home. India’s bowlers started things off well, and the batsmen finished the job easily. This win kept India as the team to beat in the early years of the tournament.

Best part: The fast bowlers did really well, causing Sri Lanka’s top batsmen to fail and making the chase easy for India.

1995 (Sharjah) — India 233/2, Sri Lanka 230 (India Wins)

India’s win in Sharjah in 1995 was a high-scoring game. India’s batsmen had good starts and made them into big scores, getting past Sri Lanka’s good total. This win made India a top team in the 1990s in the area.

Best part: A great partnership at the end helped India win the game.

1997 (Colombo) — Sri Lanka Defeats India (India Second Place)

India’s run of winning three titles in a row stopped in 1997 when Marvan Atapattu and Sri Lanka played great in the final. India scored a good 239/7, but Sri Lanka got the runs needed without any problems.

Best part: Atapattu’s calm batting in the final helped Sri Lanka win.

2004; 2008 (Second Place) — Close Games

The 2000s were hot and cold. India got to the finals in 2004 and 2008 but lost to Sri Lanka both times, which shows how teams rise and fall in the area.

Best part (2008 final): Sri Lanka did great in both batting and bowling. This showed some weak spots in India’s play and helped Sri Lanka win.

2010 (Dambulla) — India Defeats Sri Lanka (India Wins)

India hadn't won in a while, but they played well in the final, with good bowling and smart batting. This win brought India back as a top team in the Asia Cup as the tournament went into its second 10 years.

Best part: The middle-order batsmen played a key partnership, staying calm and then speeding up the scoring later on.

2016 (T20, Bangladesh) — India Defeats Bangladesh (India Wins, T20)

In the first Asia Cup played as a T20 game, India did well in this shorter game and won. They hit the ball hard and bowled well at the end of the innings. This T20 win made India’s success in the area even better.

Best part: Some great hitting or bowling in the final changed the game in India’s favor.

2018 (Abu Dhabi) — India Defeats Bangladesh (India Wins, ODI)

India won the 2018 ODI Asia Cup in a tight game against Bangladesh. The team’s experience in tough situations helped them. The tournament showed that India had a strong team and could play well in different situations in the UAE.

Best part: India stayed calm in some tense moments late in the game to win a tight final.

2023 (Colombo) — India Defeats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (India Wins)

India’s most recent Asia Cup final was a big win. Mohammed Siraj’s great bowling (6-21) got Sri Lanka out for just 50 runs, and India got the runs needed without losing a wicket. It was one of the most one-sided Asia Cup finals ever. India won their eighth title.

Best part: Mohammed Siraj’s amazing bowling at the start got Sri Lanka out for a very low score and decided the final early on.

