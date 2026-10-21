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India’s probable XI for 1st NZ T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead pace attack while two star spinners face the axe?

India's probable XI for the 1st T20I against New Zealand is in focus with Bhuvneshwar Kumar expected to spearhead the pace attack. Find out which two star spinners could miss out, the likely team combination, key selection battles and India's potential playing XI.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

India’s probable XI for 1st NZ T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead pace attack while two star spinners face the axe?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image: X/cricbuzz)
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Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar sat out the entire match during his first T20I appearance for India in nearly four years last Saturday (October 17), yet he's prepared to spearhead India's pace bowling unit in the opening T20I of the five-match contest against New Zealand scheduled for Thursday (October 22).

The opening fixture of India's away tour against the Black Caps will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined for rest across all five T20 matches, Bhuvneshwar will anchor India's fast-bowling contingent alongside left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh, who holds the distinction of being India's leading T20I wicket-taker.

Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep are virtually assured starting positions for the Indian squad, while Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav will battle for the third pacer slot, with Prince expected to secure the nod over his Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants colleague.

India possess two pace-bowling all-rounders in Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy, and it remains to be seen whether either can secure a spot in the XI for the series' first encounter.

Axar Patel represents a guaranteed selection, standing among the squad's most experienced members. His spin-bowling prowess will prove invaluable should India opt against including Varun Chakaravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav. Naman Dhir faces likely exclusion as India may prefer to avoid an additional spin-bowling option.

Regarding the batting lineup, India's coaching staff is anticipated to retain the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson barring any injury complications. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened during the Asian Games 2026, wasn't selected for any of the five T20Is against the Men in Maroon despite his impressive Japanese performance. He'll probably remain on the sidelines for the series opener against New Zealand as well.

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma are locks for the playing XI, occupying positions 3, 4, and 5 in the batting order respectively.

India's predicted XI for 1st T20I: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (WK), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Also read| India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads and more

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