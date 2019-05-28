Trending#

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

General Election 2019

PM Modi

Technology

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


'India's No.4 in World Cup 2019': KL Rahul scores century in India vs Bangaldesh- Twitter says 'the search is over'

World Cup 2019: KL Rahul scored a fine century during the warm up game between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday.


KL Rahul

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: May 28, 2019, 07:19 PM IST

India have been struggling to find a number 4 batsman and this is the only position which seems unsettled in the playing 11. However, KL Rahul has staked his claim for the spot with a fine century during the warm up game between India and Bangladesh. 

Fans and experts alike praised KL Rahul for his innings with many adding that India have found their N0.4 for the World Cup.