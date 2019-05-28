'India's No.4 in World Cup 2019': KL Rahul scores century in India vs Bangaldesh- Twitter says 'the search is over'

India have been struggling to find a number 4 batsman and this is the only position which seems unsettled in the playing 11. However, KL Rahul has staked his claim for the spot with a fine century during the warm up game between India and Bangladesh.

Fans and experts alike praised KL Rahul for his innings with many adding that India have found their N0.4 for the World Cup.

India’s search for no 4 is over. It’s K L Rahul!#ICCWC2019 #starsportsindia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2019

I'm not normally big on reading too much into warm-up games but I think class has spoken and, at least for the start of the #CWC2019, India has found number four. @klrahul11 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2019

It has taken a long time & many chops and changes to the team, but at the last possible moment India have found their number four: KL Rahul. Now they must stick with him - it's the most difficult batting position in ODI cricket. He needs patience through the tournament. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 28, 2019

Indian twitter after KL Rahul made a ton under immense pressure and sealed the number four spot..#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/EI8ML1dFDY — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) May 28, 2019

KL Rahul must surely have secured the number 4 slot for @BCCI in #CWC19 after that innings. Partnership with MS Dhoni incredible to watch #INDvBAN — Alun Rhys Chivers (@alunrhyschivers) May 28, 2019

India needs a proper batsman at No.4 and KL Rahul has cemented his position by scoring century in playing 11.#INDvBAN — निखिलिस्म् (@nikhiltiwari05) May 28, 2019