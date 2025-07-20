India's nightmare continues: After Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep; star all-rounder ruled out of England Tests with severe injury

The unavailability of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep for the Old Trafford match commencing on Wednesday presents a setback, further restricting the options available to the visitors.

Team India’s tour of England seems to be turning into a nightmare of injuries. Just as the team was grappling with news that pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are out of the fourth Test, a fresh and massive blow has struck: all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is now almost certain to miss the rest of the series.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, the 22-year-old hurt his left knee during an indoor mobility training session on Sunday, forced inside by heavy rain in Manchester. The injury was serious enough that Reddy, one of India's best performers in the last Test at Lord's, had to miss the team's highly publicized crossover event with Manchester United players later in the day.

He was immediately sent for scans, and while the team awaits the official results, the initial feeling within the camp is not encouraging. Sources close to the situation have indicated that his participation in the series is over.

This couldn't come at a worse time for an Indian side already trailing 1-2. Reddy was instrumental at Lord's, grabbing three crucial wickets in both innings and chipping in with a valuable 43 with the bat. His absence, combined with the injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, leaves the team's fast-bowling resources stretched dangerously thin.

With the crucial fourth Test starting on July 23, the team management might have no choice but to recall Shardul Thakur. Thakur played the first Test at Leeds before making way for Reddy, but he could now find himself back in the playing XI as India scrambles to fill the void.

Also read| CSK pacer added to India squad ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England after Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh injuries