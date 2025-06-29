The young player became the fifth Indian captain to score a century in his debut match. However, his efforts were in vain as England triumphed over India by five wickets while chasing a daunting target of 371 runs in the fourth innings.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the team management should retain Shubman Gill as India's Test captain, regardless of the outcome of the Test series against England. Gill took over as India's new Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format. The young player became the fifth Indian captain to score a century in his debut match. However, his efforts were in vain as England triumphed over India by five wickets while chasing a daunting target of 371 runs in the fourth innings.

Despite India's loss in the match, Ravi Shastri praised Shubman Gill for his composure and urged the team management to continue with him as the Test captain for the next three years.

“He’s matured a lot. The way he handles the media, the way he talks at press conferences, at tosses—he’s matured a lot. Let him be there for three years. Don’t chop and change irrespective of what happens in the series. Stick with him for three years, and I think he will deliver for you,” Shastri was quoted as saying to Wisden.

Simultaneously, he disclosed that Gill possesses all the attributes necessary to become one of the top players in the sport, and that he must adapt to the conditions swiftly.

“I’ll be disappointed if Gill doesn’t go places. Languid, lazy elegance, and he’s got a regal element of being out there when he’s batting. If he can learn with exposure and adapt to conditions, I think that’s the one name I can see,” he concluded.

Simultaneously, following India's defeat in the series opener, numerous former cricketers criticized Gill for his leadership during the match. Consequently, he faces a significant challenge as he prepares for the second Test match, set to commence on July 2 at Edgbaston.

The Men in Blue have not secured a Test victory at Edgbaston, having lost seven out of eight encounters there. They will be contending against history as they aim to triumph in the second Test match.

