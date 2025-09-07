India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Gill, currently India's Test captain and T20I vice-captain, is seen as the natural successor for the ODI leadership, with selectors keen to groom him ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma aims for one more World Cup but the final decision rests with the selectors.

The Indian cricketing community has been buzzing ever since Shubman Gill was appointed as India's T20I vice-captain, and now it seems he is poised to take on the role of ODI captain as well. With increasing concerns regarding Rohit Sharma's long-term prospects in one-day internationals, the upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia is likely to be viewed as the Hitman's final outing in the Indian jersey, particularly in a leadership capacity, if not as a batsman. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is understandably eager to provide the new ODI captain ample time to develop and acclimatize before the major event.

According to a report from RevSportz, there is no doubt about Gill's impending appointment as India's ODI skipper; it is merely a question of when the official announcement will occur. Reports indicate that Rohit Sharma, the current captain, wishes to continue playing in the 50-over format and is determined to pursue another ODI World Cup victory in two years. However, the final decision is not solely his to make.

As India gears up for the upcoming tour of Australia, only exceptional performances from Rohit could persuade the selectors to delay making a tough decision regarding his future. Nevertheless, with India's ODI fixtures limited until the 2027 World Cup, there are concerns about both Rohit and Virat Kohli—who has also stepped away from T20Is and Tests—maintaining their sharpness to continue scoring runs as they have historically done.

Gill is already at the helm of the Indian Test team and has taken over from Axar Patel as India's vice-captain in T20Is. It is only a matter of time before he succeeds Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain. This transition could occur after the T20 World Cup in 2026, especially considering that Suryakumar is currently 34 years old.

The longstanding approach of having a single captain for all formats has proven successful for Indian cricket historically. The selectors seem eager to uphold this strategy.

As the 2027 ODI World Cup approaches, Rohit will be 40 years old. With his involvement limited to just one format, it will be challenging for him to sustain his top form and fitness.

Also read| Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'