Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'

Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'

Raaj Kumar slapped Dilip Kumar so hard in 1959, they never worked together for three decades until this blockbuster film reunited them

BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captai

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Gill, currently India's Test captain and T20I vice-captain, is seen as the natural successor for the ODI leadership, with selectors keen to groom him ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma aims for one more World Cup but the final decision rests with the selectors.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian cricketing community has been buzzing ever since Shubman Gill was appointed as India's T20I vice-captain, and now it seems he is poised to take on the role of ODI captain as well. With increasing concerns regarding Rohit Sharma's long-term prospects in one-day internationals, the upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia is likely to be viewed as the Hitman's final outing in the Indian jersey, particularly in a leadership capacity, if not as a batsman. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is understandably eager to provide the new ODI captain ample time to develop and acclimatize before the major event.

According to a report from RevSportz, there is no doubt about Gill's impending appointment as India's ODI skipper; it is merely a question of when the official announcement will occur. Reports indicate that Rohit Sharma, the current captain, wishes to continue playing in the 50-over format and is determined to pursue another ODI World Cup victory in two years. However, the final decision is not solely his to make.

As India gears up for the upcoming tour of Australia, only exceptional performances from Rohit could persuade the selectors to delay making a tough decision regarding his future. Nevertheless, with India's ODI fixtures limited until the 2027 World Cup, there are concerns about both Rohit and Virat Kohli—who has also stepped away from T20Is and Tests—maintaining their sharpness to continue scoring runs as they have historically done.

Gill is already at the helm of the Indian Test team and has taken over from Axar Patel as India's vice-captain in T20Is. It is only a matter of time before he succeeds Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain. This transition could occur after the T20 World Cup in 2026, especially considering that Suryakumar is currently 34 years old.

The longstanding approach of having a single captain for all formats has proven successful for Indian cricket historically. The selectors seem eager to uphold this strategy.

As the 2027 ODI World Cup approaches, Rohit will be 40 years old. With his involvement limited to just one format, it will be challenging for him to sustain his top form and fitness.

Also read| Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark…
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur,
Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'
Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty
Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...
Is Elon Musk on track to be first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE