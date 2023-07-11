Headlines

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

The new jersey has marked changes from what the Rohit Sharma-led side wore for the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

First photos of star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma donning the new Test jerseys of India did not get the best response on social media. The new jersey has marked changes from what the Rohit Sharma-led side wore for the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

Test jerseys have undergone significant changes in recent times. The all-white attire now has the names of sponsors written on the front and jersey numbers and names of players at the back.

The Indian jersey used to sport Byju’s in the brand’s purple colour on the front. For the WTC final, this had been changed to ‘India’ on the chest in Adidas’ debut kit. The latest jersey’s revert to the modern code of sponsor on the chest. The new ones show Dream11 in bright red on the front.

 

 

While fans had positive reviews for ‘India’ branded WTC final jerseys, the WI tour variant with ‘Dream11’ has not been received well. Several fans trolled the BCCI for replacing Team India with the sponsor. Some users were quick to defend that this is now the normal practice.

However, several users expressed their disappointment at the contrasting red colour to India’s traditional blue. Some pointed out that the Byju’s brand colour merged much better than the Dream11 red. Fans expressed their ire on Twitter and Instagram.

Team India is set to play two Test matches against the West Indies starting Wednesday, July 12. 

