Cricket

India's net session: Kohli, Suryakumar, Gill bowl to compensate for Hardik Pandya's absence ahead of England clash

Virat Kohli bowls to Shubman Gill in nets ahead of England match.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

With Hardik Pandya rested for the upcoming match against England in Lucknow and India persisting with their five-specialist-bowlers approach, the team management is turning to part-time bowlers to provide support and flexibility if the primary bowlers face an off day. The standout feature of India's first practice session in Lucknow on Thursday was the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav trying their hand at bowling to cover all bases in the absence of the all-rounder.

Virat Kohli, who famously took over Hardik's bowling duties in the previous game against Bangladesh after the all-rounder sustained an ankle injury, led the way by sending down approximately a dozen deliveries to team captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Among the designated part-timers, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the most active in the nets, shouldering the role of the sixth bowler. He bowled to Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, even managing to outfox the latter, which earned him a warm embrace from Ravichandran Ashwin. Following a substantial net session alongside the experienced off-spinner, Suryakumar moved on to the adjacent nets, where he continued his bowling stint for another 15 minutes while skipper Rohit Sharma was practicing his batting.

Suryakumar Yadav had faced scrutiny over his bowling action back in 2014 during the Champions League 120 tournament while representing Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in the final.

The net session also witnessed an intriguing contest between Mohammed Siraj, who wielded the bat, and Shubman Gill, who donned the bowler's cap. Gill bowled for an extensive half-hour session to the opening bowler. Each time he managed to beat the outside edge, Gill would subtly demonstrate the forward defense, offering a valuable coaching tip to Siraj.

While the top-order batsmen tried their hand at bowling, the specialist bowlers dedicated their time to honing their batting skills, Jasprit Bumrah initiated the batting practice, spending a substantial 45 minutes in the nets and receiving throwdowns from the team's batting coach, Vikram Rathour.

One of the key concerns surrounding the Indian team leading up to the World Cup was the lack of contributions from top-order batsmen in terms of bowling, and the reliability of bowlers in making runs in the lower order. With all-rounder Pandya sidelined for at least the next two games, this aspect is under heightened scrutiny.

Hardik Pandya missed the game against New Zealand in Dharamsala and is currently receiving specialized treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

