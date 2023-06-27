Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

India's matches in World Cup 2023: Full fixture list, date, venue and everything else

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad. India vs Pakistan match will also be played in the same ground on October 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

India's matches in World Cup 2023: Full fixture list, date, venue and everything else
Team India in World Cup 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule has been revealed by the ICC. India is the host for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that begins on October 5. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh have already qualified to play the tournament. Each team will play at least 8 matches before they reach the knockouts. Here is a list of matches that team India will play in the World Cup 2023.

8th Oct - Vs AUS, Chennai.
11th Oct - Vs AFG, Delhi.
15th Oct - Vs PAK, Ahmed.
19th Oct - Vs BAN, Pune.
22nd Oct - Vs NZ, Dharamshala.
29th Oct - Vs ENG, Lucknow.
2nd Nov - Vs Q 2, Mumbai.
5th Nov - Vs SA, Kolkata.
11th Nov - Vs Q1, Bengaluru.

India vs Pakistan is one the most debated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Due to the differences between the two countries, it was expected that the match will probably be cancelled or will take place on a neutral venue, however, ICC has clarified that the match will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Currently, England hold the ICC Cricket World Cup after won a thriller match in super over against New Zealand in 2019. The two teams will mark the beginning of World Cup 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.