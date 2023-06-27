India's matches in World Cup 2023: Full fixture list, date, venue and everything else

Team India in World Cup 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule has been revealed by the ICC. India is the host for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that begins on October 5. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh have already qualified to play the tournament. Each team will play at least 8 matches before they reach the knockouts. Here is a list of matches that team India will play in the World Cup 2023.

8th Oct - Vs AUS, Chennai.

11th Oct - Vs AFG, Delhi.

15th Oct - Vs PAK, Ahmed.

19th Oct - Vs BAN, Pune.

22nd Oct - Vs NZ, Dharamshala.

29th Oct - Vs ENG, Lucknow.

2nd Nov - Vs Q 2, Mumbai.

5th Nov - Vs SA, Kolkata.

11th Nov - Vs Q1, Bengaluru.



India vs Pakistan is one the most debated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Due to the differences between the two countries, it was expected that the match will probably be cancelled or will take place on a neutral venue, however, ICC has clarified that the match will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Currently, England hold the ICC Cricket World Cup after won a thriller match in super over against New Zealand in 2019. The two teams will mark the beginning of World Cup 2023.