India's GS Lakshmi creates history again; becomes first female match referee to oversee men's ODI

Former India women cricketer GS Lakshmi is set to become the first female match referee to take charge of a men's one day international (ODI) match.

Lakshmi will oversee the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with the opening match taking place on 8 December between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament which is on the Road to India 2023 is trying to develop more match officials.

However, this is the second big achievement for Lakshmi this year.

Earlier in May, she was appointed as the first woman onto the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Since first officiating as a match referee in domestic women’s cricket in 2008-09, the 51-year-old has successfully overseen three women’s ODI matches, 16 men’s T20 Internationals and seven women’s T20 Internationals.