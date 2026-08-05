India's forgotten one-cap wonder who impressed on ODI debut but never returned

Scoring 55 on ODI debut is a dream start for any cricketer, but this India star never got another chance to represent the country. Here's the fascinating story behind one of Indian cricket's most puzzling one-cap careers and why his international journey ended so abruptly.

Getting a spot in the Indian cricket team is tough, even for the best players out there. And hanging on to that place? It's even harder, especially with so much talent fighting for the same spot. There are plenty of stories in Indian cricket where success in domestic games just isn’t enough, no matter how well someone performs. Faiz Fazal is a perfect example.

Fazal played for Vidarbha and Railways in the domestic circuit. In the 2015-16 season, he scored 714 runs in first-class matches, averaging 44.62, and notched up three centuries. Across his entire first-class career, Fazal racked up 9,184 runs in 138 matches, holding a solid average of 41.

He finally made his India debut in his thirties during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. He was the first Indian in 16 years to make his ODI debut after turning thirty. In his only ODI — June 15, 2016, in Harare — Fazal scored an unbeaten 55 off 61 balls, chasing down a total of 125. KL Rahul, at the other end, finished with 63 not out from 70 balls.

That match turned out to be his sole outing for India. He never played another ODI.

Fazal retired in February 2021. He marked the occasion on Instagram, reflecting: “Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago.”

“It’s been an unforgettable ride, filled with memories I’ll cherish forever. Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha was the greatest honor of my life. Wearing those jerseys gave me immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey — you’ll be deeply missed.

As one chapter closes, another begins. Saying goodbye to professional cricket stirs up a lot of emotions, but I’m ready for the new adventures waiting for me.”

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