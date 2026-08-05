FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FCRA Amendment Bill 2026: Why US lawmaker, Oppositions criticising India's foreign funding law changes| Explained

Why US lawmaker opposing India's foreign funding law changes

'Ranbir Kapoor should apologise': Nikita Rawal questions actor's Ramayana casting over his old beef remark

'Ranbir Kapoor should apologise': Nikita questions actor's Ramayana casting

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 for major business reforms, details here

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

India's forgotten one-cap wonder who impressed on ODI debut but never returned

Scoring 55 on ODI debut is a dream start for any cricketer, but this India star never got another chance to represent the country. Here's the fascinating story behind one of Indian cricket's most puzzling one-cap careers and why his international journey ended so abruptly.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

India's forgotten one-cap wonder who impressed on ODI debut but never returned
Courtesy: AFP
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Getting a spot in the Indian cricket team is tough, even for the best players out there. And hanging on to that place? It's even harder, especially with so much talent fighting for the same spot. There are plenty of stories in Indian cricket where success in domestic games just isn’t enough, no matter how well someone performs. Faiz Fazal is a perfect example.

Fazal played for Vidarbha and Railways in the domestic circuit. In the 2015-16 season, he scored 714 runs in first-class matches, averaging 44.62, and notched up three centuries. Across his entire first-class career, Fazal racked up 9,184 runs in 138 matches, holding a solid average of 41.

He finally made his India debut in his thirties during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. He was the first Indian in 16 years to make his ODI debut after turning thirty. In his only ODI — June 15, 2016, in Harare — Fazal scored an unbeaten 55 off 61 balls, chasing down a total of 125. KL Rahul, at the other end, finished with 63 not out from 70 balls.

That match turned out to be his sole outing for India. He never played another ODI.

Fazal retired in February 2021. He marked the occasion on Instagram, reflecting: “Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago.”

“It’s been an unforgettable ride, filled with memories I’ll cherish forever. Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha was the greatest honor of my life. Wearing those jerseys gave me immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey — you’ll be deeply missed.

As one chapter closes, another begins. Saying goodbye to professional cricket stirs up a lot of emotions, but I’m ready for the new adventures waiting for me.”

Also read| Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar under pressure; BCCI eyes VVS Laxman for top selection role: Report

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FCRA Amendment Bill 2026: Why US lawmaker, Oppositions criticising India's foreign funding law changes| Explained
Why US lawmaker opposing India's foreign funding law changes
Why did Trump revoke Brazil's ambassador's US visa? Know reason behind the dramatic move
Why did Trump revoke Brazil's ambassador's US visa? Know reason behind the drama
India's forgotten one-cap wonder who impressed on ODI debut but never returned
India's forgotten one-cap wonder who impressed on ODI debut but never returned
'Ranbir Kapoor should apologise': Nikita Rawal questions actor's Ramayana casting over his old beef remark
'Ranbir Kapoor should apologise': Nikita questions actor's Ramayana casting
SC warns state over police action at CJP protest: 'Authorities must be restrained'
SC warns state over police action at CJP protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement