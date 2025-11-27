India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on BCCI to sack head coach immediately

India’s crushing defeat sparks a sharp reaction as the Delhi Capitals co-owner launches a scathing outburst, urging the BCCI to sack the head coach immediately, intensifying scrutiny on India’s team management and leadership.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has publicly advocated for the dismissal of Gautam Gambhir as the red-ball coach following India's 2-0 loss to South Africa. Under Gambhir's leadership, India's Test performance has significantly declined, with the team experiencing two whitewashes at home against New Zealand and South Africa. Additionally, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia for the first time in a decade during this troubling period for Indian cricket.

Jindal expressed that he has never witnessed an Indian team so vulnerable in home conditions and emphasized the necessity for India to appoint a specialist red-ball coach.

"Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket," he wrote on X.

Defeats are an inherent aspect of the game, yet Gambhir’s inflexibility has pushed fan frustration to its limits. His preference for all-rounders over specialist players, while overlooking talents like Mohammed Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shreyas Iyer, has fueled the growing discontent against him. Compounding the situation, all of his choices have backfired, but he remains unyielding and has not addressed the problems, despite pleas from the cricket community to stop treating Test matches like T20 games.

In the wake of the loss to South Africa, Gambhir stood by his decisions, asserting that he is the same coach who achieved success in England and clinched the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, which sparked yet another controversy.

“It’s up to the BCCI to decide. I said it in my press conference when I took over as head coach: ‘Indian cricket is important, I am not important’. And I sit here, saying exactly the same thing,” Gambhir said.

“People keep forgetting it. I am the same guy who got results in England with a young team. You guys will forget very soon. A lot of people keep talking about New Zealand. I am the same guy under whom we won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup as well. This is a team which has less experience. And I have said it before: they need to keep learning, and they are doing everything possible to turn the tide,” he added.

