India’s Bangladesh tour likely to be postponed again as BCB, BCCI remain in talks

India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh faces fresh uncertainty with the BCB and BCCI still discussing the dates. The six-match series, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is was already postponed from 2025 and could be delayed again as both boards work toward a revised schedule now.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal says India’s tour of Bangladesh could be pushed back again, according to Cricinfo. Talks are still on between BCB and the BCCI, with nothing settled yet.

Originally, India planned to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but that got moved to September 2026. Back in January, BCB said India would play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram. The BCCI hasn’t confirmed anything officially, and so far, we’re just waiting. The first ODI was set for September 3, and we're barely two weeks out. Honestly, nobody knows for sure whether the series will happen as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Tamim announced the launch of the age-group Game Development Trophy during a press conference in Dhaka, with matches scheduled from August 28 to September 9 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. When asked if this tournament meant India wouldn’t tour, Tamim shrugged it off. He said schedules could change a little, and the venue could switch quickly if needed. “Both boards are still discussing the India series. Dates might shift. If the India tour is confirmed, we’ll adjust accordingly,” Tamim explained.

Relations between BCB and BCCI got pretty tense after BCB announced the India tour earlier this year. Things got worse when Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Following that, BCB, led by Aminul Islam at the time, decided not to send its team to the T20 World Cup — and India was a co-host.

But things started to thaw when Tamim, now BCB president, visited India earlier this month. Reports say he even stopped by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during his trip. So, there’s progress, but the future of the tour is still up in the air.

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