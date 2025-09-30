India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi triggered outrage and a media firestorm, with many in Pakistan labeling the Indian team a "joke of world cricket".

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a strong stance and consider withdrawing from future multi-nation tournaments involving India. The Men in Blue triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in the final, but the focus quickly shifted to subsequent events. The Indian team declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the PCB chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister. As a result, the trophy presentation was delayed by approximately 45 minutes.

Akmal’s remarks highlight a rising dissatisfaction within Pakistan’s cricketing circles. He criticized Naqvi’s behavior during the tournament, which included expressing openly pro-Pakistan and anti-India sentiments on social media—an approach many deemed unsuitable for someone in his position as the ACC leader. Additionally, Naqvi allegedly requested the replacement of match referee Andy Pycroft following the handshake incident between the two teams during the group stage.

“Pakistan board should immediately say that ‘we should never play against India’. Let’s see what action ICC takes. What else evidence do you need after this? But the BCCI person is leading the ICC – how will he (Jay Shah) take any action? The other boards have to come together, say we can’t see this in cricket. Sport is not played at anyone’s home. If others don’t play them, then no money is going to come,” Akmal told ARY News.

“The earlier these things can be controlled, the better for everybody. A neutral body has to be formed without Pakistan and India, make a committee of Australians, South Africans, and New Zealanders and let them decide on what action to be taken about all that has happened in this tournament,” he added.

“This cheap harkatein (behaviour) we shall keep seeing from India. We have seen in this tournament that they have done as much damage to cricket as they could. PCB and ACC president took the right stand – take the trophy or not, it will be given by the president only. India will become the joke of the cricketing world,” said Akmal.

India's decision to refuse the trophy has sparked intense reactions across all cricket communities in Pakistan, with Akmal labeling it a significant breach of protocol and respect. This situation has now escalated into a wider debate regarding the future of cricket relations between India and Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments.

