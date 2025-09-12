Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money

Deadly epidemic about to strike? Health ministry sounds alarm on dengue, malaria due to...

Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'

India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament

This country Paid Rs 1.26 lakh to Indian woman after she gave births: 'Badhaai rashi on delivery'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on strained ties with India amid tariff war: 'Not an easy thing...'

Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z Nepal unrest causes huge loss to THIS industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament

The 25-year-old, currently a backup player for Team India, joins the team during the Asia Cup. He will be summoned only if a substitute is needed, and he has not made the trip to the UAE.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's prominent all-rounder Washington Sundar has officially joined Hampshire County Cricket Club for the last two rounds of the County Championship. The 25-year-old will be part of the team during the Asia Cup, where he is currently serving as a standby player for Team India. Sundar is not accompanying the main squad to the United Arab Emirates and will only be called upon if a replacement is necessary.

Sundar's time with Hampshire will kick off with their match against Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, scheduled from September 15 to 18. Following that, he will compete against Surrey from September 24 to 27. This will be his return to county cricket after having played for Lancashire in 2022 across both red-ball and white-ball formats.

In an official announcement, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, Giles White, expressed his enthusiasm for Sundar's arrival, stating that the star all-rounder will play a crucial role in the upcoming matches against Somerset and Surrey.

"We’re delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer and he’ll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey," Giles White, Director of Cricket, said in an official statement.

Washington Sundar recently made a significant impact in India's Test series against the England National Cricket Team, aiding the team in leveling the five-match series at 2-2. The 25-year-old all-rounder was integral to the team management's strategy, participating in four out of the five matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Although he was not chosen for the series opener, he was included in the playing XI for the remaining matches.

With the bat, Sundar had a remarkable series, amassing 284 runs across eight innings at an impressive average of 47.33. His standout performance included a match-saving century at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the ball, he claimed 7 wickets at an average of 38.57, boasting an economy rate of 3.64 and a strike rate of 63.57.

Reflecting on India's Asia Cup journey, the Men in Blue achieved a convincing nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Group A match on September 10. India is set to face Pakistan next on September 14, followed by a clash with Oman on September 19.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Team India breaks silence on boycott calls before Pakistan clash, fans left divided

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE