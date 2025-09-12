India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament

The 25-year-old, currently a backup player for Team India, joins the team during the Asia Cup. He will be summoned only if a substitute is needed, and he has not made the trip to the UAE.

India's prominent all-rounder Washington Sundar has officially joined Hampshire County Cricket Club for the last two rounds of the County Championship. The 25-year-old will be part of the team during the Asia Cup, where he is currently serving as a standby player for Team India. Sundar is not accompanying the main squad to the United Arab Emirates and will only be called upon if a replacement is necessary.

Sundar's time with Hampshire will kick off with their match against Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, scheduled from September 15 to 18. Following that, he will compete against Surrey from September 24 to 27. This will be his return to county cricket after having played for Lancashire in 2022 across both red-ball and white-ball formats.

In an official announcement, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, Giles White, expressed his enthusiasm for Sundar's arrival, stating that the star all-rounder will play a crucial role in the upcoming matches against Somerset and Surrey.

"We’re delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer and he’ll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey," Giles White, Director of Cricket, said in an official statement.

Washington Sundar recently made a significant impact in India's Test series against the England National Cricket Team, aiding the team in leveling the five-match series at 2-2. The 25-year-old all-rounder was integral to the team management's strategy, participating in four out of the five matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Although he was not chosen for the series opener, he was included in the playing XI for the remaining matches.

With the bat, Sundar had a remarkable series, amassing 284 runs across eight innings at an impressive average of 47.33. His standout performance included a match-saving century at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the ball, he claimed 7 wickets at an average of 38.57, boasting an economy rate of 3.64 and a strike rate of 63.57.

Reflecting on India's Asia Cup journey, the Men in Blue achieved a convincing nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Group A match on September 10. India is set to face Pakistan next on September 14, followed by a clash with Oman on September 19.

