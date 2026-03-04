India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype

The buzz around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could finally help end India’s seven-year wait as New Zealand Cricket has reportedly made a special proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The move could pave the way for a major cricketing event involving the two sides.

India is preparing to embark on their first five-match ODI series in seven years, as the itinerary for their upcoming tour of New Zealand later this year is undergoing significant changes. Fans can look forward to witnessing more of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action during what will be their final tour of the country. The Indian team is scheduled to engage in an all-format series against the Black Caps in September-October this year. According to the current Future Tour's Programme (FTP), the two teams are set to compete in two Test matches, three ODI matches, and five T20Is. However, this arrangement may be subject to alteration.

According to a report from Crichub, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has made a special appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to revise the schedule, proposing the addition of two more ODI games while reducing the T20I series. This adjustment would result in five ODIs being played and only three T20Is instead.

The information released indicates that the rationale behind NZC's request is commercial, particularly highlighting the significance of having Rohit and Virat involved. Broadcasters and other stakeholders anticipate stronger returns from ODI matches due to the presence of these former Indian captains.

For those who may not be aware, both Rohit and Virat have retired from Test and T20I formats and are currently participating solely in ODI cricket for India.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the emphasis will shift towards ODI cricket, with the 2027 Cricket World Cup being the next major ICC event in men's cricket. The increased number of 50-over matches will aid India in their preparations. As per the current FTP (up to March 2027), this will mark the Indian team's final tour of a SENA nation (South Africa, England, Australia) before the grand event.

The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November 2027 and will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The last instance of India participating in a five-match ODI series was in March 2019 against Australia on home soil. The most recent away ODI series, consisting of five matches, occurred in January 2019 against New Zealand.

