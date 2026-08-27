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India's 12-match New Zealand tour sees massive ticket rush; 26,000 sold in 48 hours

India’s upcoming 12-match tour of New Zealand has sparked record ticket demand, with 26,000 tickets reportedly sold within the first 48 hours. The tour begins on October 22 and is set to feature a packed schedule as fans gear up for India’s much-awaited visit.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 03:08 PM IST

India's 12-match New Zealand tour sees massive ticket rush; 26,000 sold in 48 hours
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In just 48 hours, 26,000 tickets have flown off the shelves for India’s upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand. This is the highest opening demand New Zealand Cricket has ever seen for a pre-sale.

The tour kicks off in October and stretches across 12 matches. Right from the start, it’s been the hottest ticket during the pre-sale exclusive to New Zealand Cricket Nation members.

Most of the buzz centers on Eden Park in Auckland. Those white-ball matches are almost gone, and the surge of buyers from Christchurch and Wellington is impressive too.

Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which holds about 9,000 fans, sold out its first two T20Is in no time. Both games are set for October 22 and 24. The venue also hosts the second and final Test from November 27 to December 1, and those tickets are flying as well.

Wellington isn’t far behind. Ticket sales for the matches there — including the third T20I and the second ODI — are also strong. The first Test gets underway at the Basin Reserve on November 19.

Glenn Critchley, New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, said the fans heard their call to snap up tickets early. “Right from the start, we told people, if you want to be there, book soon. These record sales show fans were ready. Watching India play cricket in New Zealand doesn’t happen often, and the atmosphere is special.”

Critchley pointed out ticket prices haven’t gone up from last season. If you’re a Cricket Nation member and use your access code, you can still grab a seat for less than $30.

He wrapped up by saying, “We’re thrilled fans are securing their seats early. With 11 days before general ticket sales even start, our advice stays the same—be ready so you don’t miss out.” Public sales open on September 7, but Cricket Nation members get early access and a 15% discount.

Across all venues, Auckland’s Eden Park leads the pack for white-ball match sales. The stadium hosts both the fourth T20I and the first ODI. Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will kick off the series with two T20Is and then the final Test. These matches are getting snapped up fast.

Wellington’s Sky Stadium sees the third T20I and the second ODI, while the famous Cello Basin Reserve will stage the opening Test.

Critchley said again, “Fans just want to be there. You can tell by how quickly tickets are selling. India’s tour is a chance for everyone here to watch world-class cricket and see some of the sport’s biggest stars.”

Ticket prices haven’t changed this season. Through Cricket Nation, tickets cost under 30 New Zealand dollars. NZC rolled out group packages too—“The Four” and “The Six”—if you want to go as a group, with multi-venue bundles for bigger crowds.

After member sales, everyone else gets their shot at tickets from September 7. Cricket Nation members still get first crack and a discount.

It’s a packed 12-match schedule—India’s biggest tour of New Zealand in terms of games played. They’ll play their first Test series in the country since 2019/20, with games in Wellington and Christchurch. The ODIs will also help both teams prepare for next year’s World Cup.

As for group deals, “The Four” includes tickets for four adults, and “The Six” covers six. Both come with discounts and make attending as a group a little easier on the wallet.

Also read| Anaya Bangar breaks silence after Cricket Australia decision, sets sights on WBBL

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