India refused to play against Pakistan in WCL 2025 due to one player, his name is...

In the recently held World Championship of Legends (WCL), India Champions forfeited both of its games against Pakistan Champions due to deteriorating political relations between the two nations.

In the recently concluded World Championship of Legends (WCL), India boycotted Pakistan due to border tension between the two neighbouring nations after the Pahalgam terror attack. They were scheduled to play each other first in the league stage, but after India withdrew from the game, both teams shared one point each. Even in the semi-final round, India gave a walkover, which allowed Pakistan to reach the finals directly, where they lost to South Africa eventually. But, did you know what was another big reason for India boycotting Pakistan in WCL 2025? Let's find out.

India boycotted Pakistan due to one player

As per a report by NDTV, a veteran player revealed an important reason behind Team India's boycott of Pakistan. ''The decision was to refuse to play against Shahid Afridi, because of the statements he had made and continues to make,'' he said.

The veteran player was also asked whether the decision could have been different if Shahid Afridi had not been a part of the Pakistan side. ''This is an afterthought. We were aware of the match against Pakistan but were not sure about the composition of the team.''

For those unversed, Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan refused to play the match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi, after India's decision, said, ''We are here to play cricket, and I always say that cricket should be kept away from politics. Cricket should move forward. A player should behave like a good ambassador and not become a cause of embarrassment for his country.''

Later, after India's boycott, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced a ban on their country's participation in the WCL.