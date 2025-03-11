Celebrating Rohit Sharma-led Team India's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, India Post on Tuesday issued a special cancellation postal marking, highlighting the national pride and sporting excellence displayed by the Indian cricket team in the ICC tournament.

A special cancellation postal marking has been unveiled by India Post to mark Team India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle unveiled the special cancellation postal marking, which is used to prevent the reuse of postal stamps and stationery. This special cancellation postal marking, which celebrates India's victory in CT2025, was released on Tuesday at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO), as per a press release from India Post. The special cancellation highlights the national pride and sporting excellence displayed by the Indian cricket team in securing the Champions Trophy. This cancellation serves as a commendation for the team's achievement and is a collectable item for cricket lovers and philatelists.

The release ceremony was held at the Mumbai GPO, where Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Manoj Kumar, Director Postal Services (Mail and Business Development), Maharashtra Circle and other dignitaries, officials and cricket fans gathered to celebrate this historic moment for Indian sports.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle expressed his pride in recognising this significant achievement through philatelic heritage, creating a lasting memory of the country's sporting success.

Special cancellations are available to the public at Mumbai GPO. Earlier, India Post also celebrated Team India's victory in CT2025 with a special post on X.

IND vs NZ CT2025 Final clash

Coming to the title clash, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. They managed to put a decent 250+ run total on board against Team India, however, with depth in the batting lineup Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue achieved this target convincingly in the 49th over and won the game by 4 wickets.

(With ANI inputs)