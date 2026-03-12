India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

India men's cricket team pocketed Rs 24 crore after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while Pakistan men's cricket team earned Rs 4.8 crore despite exiting in the Super 8 stage. Here’s a full breakdown of the ICC’s Rs 103.77 crore prize pool and how the money was distributed.

The Indian cricket team received Rs 24 crore for clinching the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue achieved a remarkable third T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in a final that was largely one-sided. On March 11, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the allocation of prize money among the teams that participated in the T20 World Cup. In total, USD 11.25 million (approximately Rs 103.77 crore) was distributed among the teams following the tournament.

India secured Rs 24 crore, while Pakistan took home Rs 4.8 crore

India earned USD 2,639,423 (around Rs 24.34 crore) for their T20 World Cup victory. The runners-up, New Zealand, received the second-largest portion of the prize money, totaling USD 1,422,692, which is about Rs 13.1 crore.

In its announcement, the ICC stated that each team was guaranteed a base amount of around Rs 2 crore, with the final sums varying based on their tournament standings and win bonuses.

On the other hand, Pakistan received Rs 4.82 crore after not qualifying for the semifinals. Led by Salman Ali Agha, the team had another lackluster performance, unable to form a winning strategy and exiting at the Super 8 stage.

Semifinalists South Africa earned a substantial sum of USD 1,005,577 (Rs 9.27 crore). The Proteas had a strong showing in the T20 World Cup, remaining unbeaten until the semifinals, where they were defeated by New Zealand in a one-sided match.

England, after nearly achieving a record chase against India in the second semifinal, won $974,423 (Rs 8.98 crore).

BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India

In addition to the ICC prize money, Team India was also generously rewarded by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for their T20 World Cup triumph. The Indian cricket board declared an impressive sum of Rs 131 crore as a cash prize for the Men in Blue. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia previously mentioned that the details of the cash reward distribution would be disclosed soon.

