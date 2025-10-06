India players to feature in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's what we know so far

The 6th edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to begin on December 1 but what is catching every cricket fans attention is the possible participation of Indian players in the tournament for the first time.

The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to be super-exciting for cricket fans as Indian players will be featuring for the first time in the tournament's history. The 6th edition of LPL is scheduled to commence on December 1 and conclude on December 23, which will also be the longest ever tournament. The 24 matches in LPL 2025 will be played in Colombo, Kandy, and Dambulla. Meanwhile, the official list of Indian players is yet to be announced, but the name of Ravinchandran Ashwin is at the forefront on social media.

LPL 2025: Structure, Teams and venues

The LPL 2025 will have 5 franchises, competing in a double round-robin format, where each team will face the others twice in the league stage, making up 20 games. The next round will be the Playoffs, where top two teams will play Qualifier 1, and the Eliminator game will be between the third and fourth placed teams. The final game in the Playoffs will be Qualifier 2, featuring the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1.

The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will play the Final on December 23.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, the LPL director Samantha Dodanwela said, “The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup.''

In the previous edition, the Jaffna Kings defeated Galle Marvels by 9 wickets to win their fourth LPL title.