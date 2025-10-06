India players to feature in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's what we know so far

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked controversy due to...

Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match

Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role

Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI

Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi

Creating AI-Enhanced Test Systems: A Scaleble and Reliable Cloud Quality Solution by Jessy Christadoss

Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'

Bluegod Entertainment Limited to Acquire Legends League Team: An Unconventional Yet Strategic Step toward Future Growth

Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: Who will be next CM? Will BJP ditch Nitish Kumar for its own leader after polls?

Bihar Elections 2025: Who will be next CM? Will BJP ditch Nitish Kumar for ...

Meet Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked controversy due to...

Meet BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked row due to...

Video of 4-foot cobra hiding behind dressing table in Madhya Pradesh home goes viral

Video of 4-foot cobra hiding behind dressing table in Madhya Pradesh home goes v

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India players to feature in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's what we know so far

The 6th edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to begin on December 1 but what is catching every cricket fans attention is the possible participation of Indian players in the tournament for the first time.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 06:38 PM IST

India players to feature in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's what we know so far
LPL 2025 is set to commence on December 1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to be super-exciting for cricket fans as Indian players will be featuring for the first time in the tournament's history. The 6th edition of LPL is scheduled to commence on December 1 and conclude on December 23, which will also be the longest ever tournament. The 24 matches in LPL 2025 will be played in Colombo, Kandy, and Dambulla. Meanwhile, the official list of Indian players is yet to be announced, but the name of Ravinchandran Ashwin is at the forefront on social media.

 

LPL 2025: Structure, Teams and venues

 

The LPL 2025 will have 5 franchises, competing in a double round-robin format, where each team will face the others twice in the league stage, making up 20 games. The next round will be the Playoffs, where top two teams will play Qualifier 1, and the Eliminator game will be between the third and fourth placed teams. The final game in the Playoffs will be Qualifier 2, featuring the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1.

 

The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will play the Final on December 23.

 

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, the LPL director Samantha Dodanwela said, “The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup.''

 

In the previous edition, the Jaffna Kings defeated Galle Marvels by 9 wickets to win their fourth LPL title.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes
Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings
BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sha
Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony
Boney Kapoor gets emotional on Anshula Kapoor's Gor Dhana ceremony
Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know
Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife Akansha Jindal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE