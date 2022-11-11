India played bad cricket, we can call them chokers: Kapil Dev on India's performance in T20 WC semifinal

File Photo

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that the Indian team has earned the moniker "chokers" as a result of their frequent failures in ICC events. Kapil, on the other hand, believes that supporters should not be too harsh on Indian players.

Kapil's stinging comments came after India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Notably, MS Dhoni captained India to its last ICC victory in 2013. Since then, India has failed to reach the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2015, the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2016, the Champions Trophy final in 2017, the 50-over World Cup semi-finals in 2019, the ICC World Test Championship final, and the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

"Yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. They come close and then choke," Kapil Dev said on a TV show after the match.

"I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game,” he added.

Kapil also praised England's hitters for their pitch reading and overall performance during the match. Despite reaching a par total of 168 runs, the former Indian captain said that the bowlers did not execute well and should have done much more in the powerplay to put pressure on the English batters.

Coming to the match, after magnificent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India post 168 runs on the board, the bowlers failed to defend the score. England opener Alex Hales hammered the bowlers all over the park.

"Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we couldn't turn up today," Rohit said after the match.

Team India started their campaign with a stunning victory over Pakistan in their first encounter. India defeated the Netherlands in the second match before being beaten by South Africa in the third. Team India's bowlers delivered an outstanding effort in the team's win over Bangladesh. The team lead by Rohit Sharma finished the Super 12 stage with a commanding victory over Zimbabwe.

