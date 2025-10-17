India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

The first 13 matches of the tournament collectively reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase from the previous edition, and accumulated 7 billion minutes of watch time, marking a 12-fold rise.

In the realm of cricket rivalries, few can rival the fervor and intensity of India versus Pakistan – a competition that spans both men’s and women’s cricket. The recent encounter between the India Women’s and Pakistan Women’s teams during the 2025 Women’s World Cup has added yet another remarkable chapter to this storied rivalry, breaking viewership records and providing a thrilling contest.

The stakes were incredibly high when these two fierce competitors met on the World Cup stage, and the match certainly lived up to expectations. Filled with exhilarating moments, this game became the most-watched women’s international cricket match in history, eclipsing all prior digital and television viewership records. The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the astonishing figures, with a reach of 28.4 million viewers and an incredible 1.87 billion minutes viewed across various platforms.

Not only a digital sensation, this India-Pakistan showdown also emerged as the highest-rated league stage match in Women’s World Cup history, highlighting the increasing global interest in women’s cricket and the irresistible allure of this rivalry.

Women in blue showcase their skills

On the pitch, the Indian team displayed remarkable resilience and determination. Batting first, India’s lineup faced significant pressure from Pakistan’s aggressive bowling attack. Nevertheless, the Women in Blue fought back to set a competitive total of 247 runs, paving the way for a thrilling chase.

The true magic occurred as India’s bowlers rose to the occasion. With Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma applying relentless pressure, complemented by Sneh Rana’s exceptional control, Pakistan’s batting was effectively stifled. The opposition could only muster 159 runs, resulting in a commanding 88-run victory for India.

Implications for Women’s Cricket

The unprecedented popularity of this match signifies a new chapter for women’s cricket. The captivating India-Pakistan rivalry continues to draw global attention, fostering growth and excitement for women’s cricket like never before.

The 2025 Women’s World Cup is establishing new standards with its outstanding performances and viewership, demonstrating that women’s cricket is not merely expanding; it is making a significant impact on the global stage.

