India-Pakistan WCL clash in jeopardy as star players pull out amid Pahalgam attack backlash

These withdrawals put a big question mark over the India-Pakistan game, which is a major attraction in the WCL schedule. The tournament organizers haven't yet made an official announcement about the match.
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is facing a serious problem. Several well-known former Indian cricketers are said to be backing out of their scheduled game against Pakistan. This news follows a lot of public anger on social media after the recent terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians died on April 22nd.
Sources say that big names like Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina are among those who've decided not to play. Their choice comes from the widespread anger across the country after the brutal attack. Both Raina and Harbhajan had already spoken out against the Pahalgam incident, joining many others who are suggesting that sporting connections with Pakistan should be looked at again after such tragedies.
The India vs Pakistan game in the World Championship of Legends could now get cancelled.
According to reports Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan have already withdrawn from the tournament.
The feeling isn't limited to these two stars. News reports also suggest that brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, both popular figures in Indian cricket, are also hesitant to participate. They are said to be standing with their former teammates on moral grounds. The players apparently want to show their support for the victims and their families, reflecting the general mood of the nation, which is asking for caution and sensitivity when dealing with Pakistan during this tense time.
These withdrawals put a big question mark over the India-Pakistan game, which is a major attraction in the WCL schedule. The tournament organizers haven't yet made an official announcement about the match. But, the group choice by these former Indian stars indicates the strong feelings and emotional impact of the Pahalgam attack on both the cricket world and the Indian public. The future of this important game is now uncertain.
The WCL organisers are currently in a challenging situation as a result of these factors. In addition to trying to keep the tournament on schedule, they must consider how to move forward while respecting the opinions of the players and the general public. Postponing the match, finding substitute players, or even calling off the game entirely are all viable options. Whatever they decide, it will be closely watched and could significantly affect how the tournament plays out.
