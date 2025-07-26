India, Pakistan to potentially face each other thrice in Asia Cup 2025; here's how

The highlight of the tournament is expected to be the match between India and Pakistan, with the possibility of them facing off as many as three times during the continental event.

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place after months of uncertainty caused by the tense political relations between India and Pakistan, which were exacerbated by the horrific Pahalgam terror attacks. However, the tournament is now officially confirmed, as Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan's Interior Minister, announced that it will occur from September 9 to 28 in the T20I format in the UAE, coinciding with the upcoming T20 World Cup. The highlight of the tournament is expected to be the match between India and Pakistan, with the possibility of them facing off as many as three times during the continental event.

India has been drawn into the same group as Pakistan, with both teams placed in Group A. They are scheduled to meet in the group stage on September 14 (Sunday). The other teams in this group are UAE and Oman, making it likely that both India and Pakistan will advance to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Reasons why India and Pakistan could meet three times in Asia Cup 2025

During the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025, the top two teams from both Group A and B will qualify. These four teams will compete against each other once in a round-robin format. The two teams that qualify from Group A will face off on Sunday, September 14. If both India and Pakistan advance, they will be the teams playing in this match.

The top two teams from the Super Four Stage will then move on to the final on September 28, Sunday. Should India and Pakistan both finish as the top two teams in the Super Four stage, they will meet in the championship match. Therefore, there is a possibility that India and Pakistan could face each other three times in the Asia Cup 2025.

Notably, India and Pakistan have never faced each other in the final of the Asia Cup throughout the tournament's history.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 schedule revealed, UAE to host; India vs Pakistan clash on...